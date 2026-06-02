Donald J. Trump has thrown in the towel on his fight to turn the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts into a monument to himself. It is time for everyone who cherishes the arts to celebrate.

Federal District Court Judge Christopher Cooper issued a temporary injunction ordering the removal of Trump’s name from the building and halting the planned closure of the building for two years. President Trump, angered by the injunction, subsequently announced that his takeover of the Kennedy Center is over.

In part, President Trump posted the following on his social media site: “based on the fact that the Radical Left Democrats care more about opposing your favorite President, ME, than saving a dying Performing Arts Center, almost all of which lose large amounts of money throughout the Country, we are going to be working with Congress to transfer this failing Institution back to them so they can make a determination as to what to do with it.”

Judge Cooper’s injunction comes as part of a legal challenge that alleged that the Kennedy Center Board, after repopulation with fierce Trump loyalists, did not have the power to add Trump’s name to a “living monument” to President Kennedy.

The injunction also blocks implementing the decision to close the building for two years for extensive renovation. Already this later action has caused major harm to the Washington National Opera, the Washington Symphony Orchestra, and numerous other Kennedy Center initiatives intended to bring the arts to Americans.

Trump’s actions, implemented with lightning speed before he had even thought of starting a war with Iran, took the Washington arts community by surprise. Trump’s ideas regarding culture involve Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts and “YMCA.” The Kennedy Center was considered as safe as the Lincoln or Jefferson Memorials, meaning that it was inconceivable that Trump would suddenly decide that he should share it with the President it was originally intended to honor.

Donald Trump has been known to change his mind, so even though he announced, in a Truth Social post, of course, that he was relinquishing control of the Kennedy Center to the “leftists” that opposed his plan to turn it into a Las Vegas style concert venue (albeit without a Trump hotel attached to it), he may yet change his mind again. We’ll see.

In the meantime, it is worth speculating why he threw in the towel. The most obvious theory is that he knew he was headed for a major defeat. The backlash against his takeover of the Kennedy Center was greater than he had anticipated. Immediately shrinking audiences, effectively a boycott, spelled disaster. The future of the Trump Kennedy Center started to look like it would be a venue to hold events like the NFL draft or, if things really got tough, a UFC bout on the stage of the Eisenhower theater.

A second theory is that he traded his “stake” in the Kennedy Center for the support of a few senators and congressmen for his $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” That “initiative” is, of course, also under legal challenge (thank God), but seems to be a higher priority than the Trump Kennedy Center for a President obsessed with punishing his enemies and rewarding allies, especially those with criminal records.

A third theory is that Trump is (finally) starting to realize that the Democrats are likely to win control of the House of Representatives, and possibly the Senate, in November’s elections. Rather than have Congress reverse his illegal take-over of the Kennedy Center, voluntarily relinquishing control of it now may make good sense. Nixon, you will recall, resigned, and avoided impeachment as a result.

Regardless of how the Kennedy Center may be freed from Trump, the time is now to figure out how it should move forward. Here are a few considerations.

First, immediately replace the Kennedy Center Board of Directors, all of them, with legitimate trustees committed to returning the Kennedy Center to being a living monument dedicated to the memory of John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

Second, start the fundraising necessary to get the Washington National Opera and National Symphony Orchestra back as permanent residents.

Third, recall that Trump claims that the building was about to collapse. What if there are major structural issues that need to be addressed on an emergency basis? The newly reconstituted board should study whatever engineering assessments were made and determine what work needs to be done. Then the board, perhaps with funding from Congress, should implement the repairs needed—but without closing the Kennedy Center.

Fourth, as soon as possible, Congress should change federal law so a future President cannot do what Donald Trump tried to do. This legislation should also address nonsense like the “Trump Arch” and major architectural modifications to the White House.

Fifth, patrons of the arts must return to the Kennedy Center and encourage their friends to do the same.

The Kennedy Center is still there, right on the shores of the Potomac. Trump’s damage to the building and institution can be repaired. The time to get started is now. The liberation of the Kennedy Center can once again be a world-class cultural center celebrating the life of a President who told us, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.”

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, goldendoodles, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean is an advocate for democracy, sanity, and the rule of law.