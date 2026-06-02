The Spy Journal

The Spy Journal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig Fuller's avatar
Craig Fuller
1d

As a former Kennedy Center Trustee, I join you in celebration! We can only hope he doesn't turn his attention to other presidential memorials!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Executive Editor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture