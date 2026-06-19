In the world of public health, it is hard to think of a general population more difficult to reach about their health than men. Even in 2026, men still are not listening, or not listening well enough, about the unique challenges that come with maintaining their bodies. This simple fact makes campaigns like Men’s Health Awareness Month so critical as males in America are facing some tough realities

The statistics remain sobering. Men in the United States live, on average, more than four years less than women and are significantly more likely to die from heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and other preventable illnesses.

Health professionals say one of the biggest reasons is also one of the simplest: too many men avoid routine medical care.

In a recent conversation with The Spy, Dr. Christopher Runz discussed the disconcerting state of men’s health, the barriers that keep many men from seeking treatment, and the growing availability of primary care services on the Eastern Shore. His message was straightforward: establishing a relationship with a primary care physician and getting regular screenings can dramatically improve long-term health outcomes and save lives.

This video is approximately four minutes in length.