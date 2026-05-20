Since Trump’s former personal attorney and Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the “settlement” in Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS for the unauthorized release of his tax returns, I’ve been reading about it. While cries of outrage from Democrats were not surprising, other comments did surprise me. I learned that many Trump supporters are okay with Trump’s underpayment of taxes and even tax fraud.

The “settlement” announced by Blanche is a shocker. Importantly, numerous legal experts considered the $10 billion lawsuit to be frivolous. That meant that DOJ should have asked for a dismissal, with prejudice, which would have ended the matter. Blanche chose to “negotiate” with the President’s other lawyers. (Presumably, as a government employee, Blanche was not part of the legal team representing the President in this matter.) Acting AG Blanche then agreed to a settlement with his former client, Donald J. Trump, and his family and others.

Trump generously dropped his $10 billion suit, and other similarly frivolous actions, in exchange for the already infamous $1,776,000,000 “Anti Weaponization Fund” from which payments will be made to individuals other than Trump, his family, and associates, to compensate for their victimization by the Biden administration. Among the likely recipients of compensation are people like Rudy Guiliani, the J6 “patriots,” and others, some of whom pled guilty to the charges brought against them.

Not surprisingly, Trump also asked for and received protection from legal prosecution, or even attempts to collect, unpaid taxes, some of which may have been achieved with tax fraud. This protection is extended to Trump’s family and business associates.

How much is this “secondary” provision in the settlement worth? Likely millions. And what is the value of Trump (post-presidency) or members of his family being relieved of the worry of criminal prosecution? Priceless.

This whole thing stinks. It surprised Republicans on the Hill, many of whom are already dreading having to defend Trump’s ballroom, “the Arch,” the war with Iran, and hundreds of insane and sometimes racist social media quotes. Republicans facing election in November will now have to answer voters’ questions about how they justify condoning such a settlement.

I’m glad I’m not a Republican running for the House or Senate this fall. One might suggest that Trump may have guaranteed a Democratic victory in November, but don’t forget that Trump is doing everything he can to redistrict Democrats out of the House, including many Black Representatives. A good friend of mine also has predicted that if Trump is still projected to lose after his redistricting efforts and intimidation of likely Democratic voters, he will simply announce that a fair election is impossible due to Democratic fraud and will CANCEL THE ELECTION.

Don’t tell me that he can’t do that because he can. The Constitution and all other federal and state statutes are not an obstacle for Trump. I imagine him saying, perhaps to Natalie Harp, the woman who helps him with his social media posts, “F*ck the Constitution, I’m King!”

I have read numerous posts by Trump supporters responding to condemnation of “the settlement.” One called it “Payback,” forgetting that the American people will be funding the “Anti-Weaponization Fund” and not receiving tax dollars legitimately owed by Trump and his family. Others have simply suggested “the settlement” is okay. Didn’t President Obama do the same thing in setting up a fund to compensate Black farmers who were discriminated against in federal agricultural programs for decades? I respond: Obama’s program was rational and, besides, even if it were not, two wrongs don’t make a right.

I will spare you the vitriol directed at yours truly in response to Substack notes I posted simply suggesting that people read the Department of Justice settlement. Here is the link. Have a stomach distress bag handy.

There is a foul stench coming from Washington--the White House and the weaponized Department of Justice, which can legitimately be described as Trump’s Super Legal Team.

These bums need to be 86’d—by which I mean forced to resign or otherwise removed from office. And the best way to 86 them is to prepare to vote Democratic in November—and follow through and do so.

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, goldendoodles, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean is an advocate for democracy, sanity, and the rule of law.