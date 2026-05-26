Spring has sprung. Love is in the air. There’s every reason to “put on a happy face.” But I find myself singing the blues. Here are ten reasons why.

Stephen Colbert is off the air. Trump posted an AI video on Truth Social throwing Colbert in a dumpster and then doing his happy dance to YMCA. Where else lies his focus? Oh yeah, there’s the ballroom, a 250-foot triumphal arch, the paving over of Jackie Kennedy’s Rose Garden, the Ultimate Fighting Championship cage match scheduled for the White House lawn next month, repainting the formerly gray Reflection Pool to an “American Flag blue,” and installing 31-foot tall banners of his portrait on government buildings. Plus, soon the Trump Kennedy Center will be closed for two years for renovations. The National Symphony Orchestra was caught off guard and is still seeking alternate venues.

The war in Ukraine continues with the U.S. basically checking out of the situation instead focusing on Iran. What’s next? Maybe Cuba.

This Administration has rolled back numerous environmental regulations with significant actions targeting climate policies, vehicle emissions, and cooling chemicals. It has repealed rules that limit greenhouse gas emissions, rescinded the Clean Water Rule, cancelled contracts and dismissed experts who were working on the National Climate Assessment, and significantly stripped funding that supports our beautiful national parks.

People who have expressed interest in receiving money from Trump’s almost $1.8 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund include Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio, the My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell, and George Santos. Many other criminals who have pleaded guilty are getting in line.

The Justice Department has granted President Trump, his family, and businesses immunity from ongoing inquiries into their taxes, essentially protecting the President, his relatives, and his businesses from pending audits and tax prosecutions.

The current rate of inflation has risen to 3.8 percent. The national average price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.55. In the past two months airfares have risen approximately 18 percent. Last year at this time, restaurant prices were 3.6 percent lower, and groceries were 2.9 percent lower.

Medicaid and other social services have been slashed affecting seniors, people with disabilities, and working families. Healthcare premiums have become more expensive as legislation to keep monthly premiums low has been blocked. Several clinical trials for new medicines and medical procedures have been canceled, including many involving cancer research. The Administration also has canceled grants to help treat addiction and mental health issues.

The Administration has withdrawn from several international treaties, meaning our NATO allies are less likely to support us in the future.

The U.S. has hit $38 trillion in debt, achieving the fastest accumulation of $1 trillion other than the pandemic. Tax cuts for the uber wealthy continue to abound.

The Brookings Institution estimates that more than 100,000 U.S. citizen children have had a parent detained during the current immigration sweeps, resulting in widespread family separations. Approximately three-quarters of these separated children are U.S. citizens.

Aristotle once wrote, “It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.” Let’s hope and pray that Americans focus to see the light and a new day dawns this November.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.