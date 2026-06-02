A little more than six years ago, I decided to write a novel. That book, “This Salted Soil,” came out just about the same time as COVID did—good timing, huh? But then this happened: I decided I really liked the protagonist of that book: a young Irish journalist named Declan Shaw who got caught up in the North African campaign of World War II, and I decided he deserved another story. So I set out to write a sequel, told, this time, in Declan’s own voice, set in Palestine during the waning days of the British Mandate there. That book, “The Tales of Bismuth,” takes the reader on the tragic and arduous journeys of the the Jewish and Palestinian peoples to find a safe home in one of the most dangerous regions of the world. Little did I know: that book was timely, too. I finished the manuscript one week before the deadly Hamas incursion into Israel and the Israeli response, its massive invasion of Gaza, fighting continues to this day. Sigh…

Having written a novel and its sequel, I thought, “Why not? Let’s go for the trilogy. If one is good, and two is better, won’t three be best?” So I convinced Declan’s London publisher to send him on yet another adventure, this time to America, in fact, to Washington, DC, and eventually across the Chesapeake Bay to a little college town on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Set in the first half of the 1950s, “The People Game” explores an era beset with conflicts: the Cold War, McCarthyism, the Korean War, a nascent war in a far off place called Viet Nam, and the never-ending struggle for Civil Rights here in America. It also introduces Declan to the complexities and wonders of love because, after all, didn’t my hero deserve a heroine? But perhaps most importantly, the crescendo of “The People Game” comes when Declan, like Odysseus upon his return to Ithaca after the Trojan War, finally and unexpectedly, finds a place that feels like home. And isn’t that what we all want: the surety and comfort of home? I know I do.

Now here’s where things begin to get messy: if three books comprise a trilogy, wouldn’t a fourth make it a quartet? The problem is that Declan can’t live forever, so I would need another narrator, another voice to tell another story. And if Declan could find a home, couldn’t one of his descendants—his granddaughter, say— find and explore another one of life’s most beautiful and important treasures: a family? Why not? Let’s do it!

A family, with all its blessings and curses, is an arrow shot into the mystery of the future. The Lebanese poet Khalil Gibran saw this perfectly in his poem, “On Children:”

You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth.

The archer sees the mark upon the path of the infinite, and He bends you with His might that His arrows may go swift and far.

Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness;

For even as He loves the arrow that flies, so He loves also the bow that is stable.

OK; I’m not going to spoil your next reading adventure other than to tell you that the title of the book that will convert the Declan Shaw trilogy into a quartet is “The Secret Communion of Redheads.” Hmmm… Look for it around Christmas…

I’ll be right back.

Jamie Kirkpatrick is a writer and photographer who lives on both sides of the Chesapeake Bay. His editorials and reviews have appeared in the Washington Post, the Baltimore Sun, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Washington College Alumni Magazine, and American Cowboy Magazine. His most recent novel, “The Tales of Bismuth; Dispatches from Palestine, 1945-1948” explores the origins of the Arab-Israeli conflict. It is available on Amazon and in local bookstores. His newest novel, “The People Game,” hits the market in February, 2026. His website is musingjamie.net.