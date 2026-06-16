Over the years, people have told some pretty outrageous lies about their achievements, history, and personal lives. Some of the most renowned deceptions include the following.

The Trojan Horse deception. The Greeks deceived the Trojans into bringing a giant wooden horse into their fortified city, leading to the city’s destruction. (Think The Odyssey.)

Using Jews as their scapegoats, Hitler and his accomplices orchestrated what they called “the big lie” to convince Germans that Jews were their enemies. Their theory was that no matter how big the lie is, people will believe it if you repeat it often enough.

Richard Nixon’s deceptive response to the Watergate break-in was, “I am not a crook.”

The Bush administration deceived America when it claimed that it had proof that Iraq and Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction, which served as its primary justification for invading Iraq.

Bernie Madoff deceived his investors when he conned about $50 billion from them, insisting that he was reinvesting their money for their immense profit. (Such deception is frequently referred to as a “Ponzi scheme.”) Madoff was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

In decades past, cigarette manufacturers lied about cigarettes being addictive despite scientific evidence to the contrary. James Johnson of R.J. Reynolds said, “Cigarette smoking is no more addictive than coffee, tea, or Twinkies.”

In response to his Monica Lewinsky affair, President Bill Clinton lied when he said, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky.”

Former Congressman George Santos, lied about his education, work experience, and heritage before being expelled from the House of Representatives. (Trump commuted his seven-year sentence after Santos served only three months in prison. Santos is now the target of an active investigation into alleged insider trading.)

Trump’s lies have evolved around a gamut of issues including stolen elections, crowd size, inflation, gas and grocery prices, tariffs replacing income taxes, trade deficits, a landslide election win, settling eight wars in ten months, slashing drug prices by 400, 500, and 600 percent, sexual assaults, tax evasion, signing the largest tax cut in history, claiming that Ukraine started the war with Russia, claiming that the U.S. is the only country that grants birthright citizenship (several do), claiming that there was peace all over the world when he left office in 2020 (there was not), claiming that we are the only country in the world with mail-in voting (several do), claiming that January 6 rioters did not assault police and had no guns, and asserting the legality of holding a profit-making fight on the White House lawn, to name only a few.

So why do people lie? Psychologists and communication researchers classify motives behind lying into three main categories.

Self-centered lies to protect or promote oneself. These lies involve avoiding punishment, saving face, and personal gain.

Other oriented lies. These lies may spare someone else’s feelings or shield someone else from getting in trouble.

Emotional or malicious lies. These lies are told to manipulate or deceive people in order to gain an unfair advantage. They could also involve spite, retaliation, and retribution.

So why do we believe the lies we hear? Psychologists say it’s because some lies provide emotional comfort and reinforce our existing world views. There is also something called the illusory truth effect which means our brains process lies more easily when they are repeated over time. We tend to believe lies more often when friends or people in our social groups tell them. And finally, most of us desire a sense of certainty. The world is messy and complex, and lies may provide simple, comforting answers that reduce the messy discomfort of ambiguity.

To seek truth when confronted by potential lies, psychologists recommend the following:

Observe verbal and mental strain. Look for pauses, hedging, and vague generalities.

Watch for Inconsistencies. Ask open-ended and follow-up questions.

Analyze body language and clusters. Look for sudden changes in behavior such as lack of eye contact, or exhibiting strange emotions, such as nervous laughter during a serious subject. Identify clusters of unusual behaviors that deviate from a person’s normal baseline.

While deception is as old as time, experts point to a dangerous rise in misinformation. This they claim is partially caused by the internet and social media which are social platforms that have removed traditional gatekeepers and enable virtually anyone to publish information. Add to that the proliferation of engineered disinformation from third-party groups, manipulated bots, and advanced tools that make it easy to spread false narratives.

Such factors make it more important than ever for each of us to make a concerted effort to separate truth from fiction and call out false information when uncovered.

In The Brothers Karamazov, Dostoevsky wrote, “Above all, don’t lie to yourself. The man who lies to himself and listens to his own lie comes to a point that he cannot distinguish the truth within him or around him and so loses all respect for himself and for others.” Sound familiar?

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, bicycling, and nature.