Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste the Marangona Chiarretto Riviera del Garda Classico DOP ($23.25, ABV 12.5%), from the Cantina Marangona, located in Pozzolengo, on the southeastern shore of Lake Garda in Lombardia. The logo of a bell on the label pays tribute to the name of a bell (marangona) that was rung to signify the end of the workday. The Lugana appellation surrounds the area around the base of Lake Garda, Italy’s largest lake and one of the most beautiful places in Italy. Wine production in the region has a long history dating from Roman times.

“Chiaretto” is derived from the Italian ‘chiaro’ meaning ‘pale’ and its name is required by DOC law on rosato wines produced only on the shores of Lake Garda. Formed by glaciers 10,000 years ago, the soils around the base of the lake are rich in minerals and calcareous clay. The lake moderates the region’s Mediterranean climate that results in an almost constant breeze that is cool in summer and warm in winter-ideal for growing grapes.

Azienda Agricola Marangona is a family-run, certified organic winery and has been managed by winemaker Alessandro Cutolo and his wife Laura since 2007. The 30 hectare estate specializes in producing high-quality white wines from indigenous grapes and is one of the few certified organic producers in the Lugana DOC. Their rosato is made from a blend of Groppello (50%), Marzemino (30%),Barbera (10%) and Sangiovese (10%).

With the weekend’s high temperatures from the mid to high 80’s, it is time to reach for a chilled rosato with a low ABV like this dry and tangy Chiaretto with its notes of strawberry and savory herbs, bursting with ripe strawberry and cherry, with a crisp, dry finish. Whether it is your aperitif with antipasti of Piazza’s prosciutto and salami and burrata and fresh mozzarella, or a companion to a meal of fresh seafood from seared scallops to grilled white fish or shrimp; this Rosato is a welcome newcomer to Piazza’s selections.

Come join me on Friday from noon to 5:45 (and then enjoy Easton’s First Friday Art Walk) or Saturday from noon to 4:45 for a refreshing taste!

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center, 218 N. Washington St., suite 23, in Easton, MD