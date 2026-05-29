Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a white wine from Campania on the shores of the Tyrrhenian Sea, the La Capranera IGP Campania Fiano ($17.50, ABV 13%) from the Azienda Agricola San Salvatore estate in the Capaccio-Paestum area. The distinctive label of wavy black lines creates a body of a “capra” (goat) whose color is “nera” (black). Campania is home to some of Italy’s greatest indigenous grapes (Aglianico, Greco, Fiano and Piedirosso) and winemaking has flourished in Campania for millennia, beginning with the most ancient and renowned white wine, Falerian.



The San Salvatore estate was founded in 1988 by Giuseppe Pagano with the famous Riccardo Cotarella as his winemaker. Pagano’s focus were Campania’s indigenous grapes Aglianico, Falanghina, and Fiano that were grown on 55 acres of vineyards. La Capranera is also a project that Pagano started to produce young, certified organic wines using modern biodynamic methods. He also recognized how crucial it was to preserve the unique agricultural heritage of Cilento so small, local growers could remain on their land and supply grapes for Capranera.

The hard working, humble goats devour invasive weeds in the vineyards. The estate’s motto “Rabbits always bring rubbish but the black goat brings advice” was inspired by the particular breed (Cilentana Nera) that graze in the Cilento National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where the Fiano grapes grow. Both grape and goat were in danger of extinction but the last few vines were discovered and nurtured as Fiano’s fame grew.

Fiano is a medium bodied white wine that has always been popular with Piazza’s customers for its bright acidity, notes of honey and nuts, and flavors of stone fruits. Pair with Piazza’s creamy cheeses, or herbed white meat entrees, rich seafood and roasted veggies. With our predicted weekend sunny weather in the low to mid 70’s, fire up the grill and enjoy the low to mid 70’s weather with a glass of Fiano!

If you have not yet discovered Fiano, come join me Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jenn

Piazza Italian Market is located in the Talbot Town Shopping Center at 218. N. Washington St., suite 23, Easton, MD.