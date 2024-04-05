Our Mission at the Spy Journal

The Spy publications offer an online portal for local public affairs, Mid-Shore arts, and regional culture and the promotion of our extraordinary quality of living in our communities. Editorially, we embrace the importance of education and dialogue, seek out original content that helps our fellow citizens understand significant issues, and will cultivate a curatorial style for links to broader national and international issues we feel are significant concerns to our local lives on the Eastern Shore.

To preserve our fundamental belief that all perspectives are valuable, we invite any and all points of view. We are living in ideologically divisive times on a national and local level, and yet with an urgent need to communicate with each other. We want to be the safe platform for these discussions.

Mid-Shore communities are exceptionally dynamic, and yet a distinct group of individual townships. From St. Michaels, Oxford and Easton, to Cambridge, Chestertown and Centreville, each community’s character prevails, and we hope to showcase their uniqueness while embracing the need to work together to address shared challenges.

We are also a social hybrid, with many ‘second home’ families from the Washington, Baltimore and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, creating an even more diverse community fabric. Though the idea of “Us” is complicated, it is inclusive with one overarching mission—to help our part of the Eastern Shore, our lives here, thrive, and to take on the myriad challenges we face with open minds and a creative spirit.

We’re honored to be a part.

Why subscribe?

You can subscribe for free. However, by becoming a donor/subscriber you help support unbiased community news and provide free access to news and cultural news for all residents of the Mid-Shore of Maryland. And, a donor/subscriber receives a weekly review of the week’s stories and extra features from time to time.

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Join the crew

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All of our posts can be viewed on the Spy Journal’s Homepage: CLICK HERE.

Dave Wheelan

Founder and Executive Editor

Spy Media Publications