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When Three Just Isn’t Enough by Jamie Kirkpatrick
A little more than six years ago, I decided to write a novel.
  Spy Editor
Do Good Fences Make Good Neighbors? by Maria Grant
Lately some discussions with friends and relatives have centered around issues that bother them in their neighborhoods.
  Spy Editor
Incoming Alert: Seaplane Test Set for June 2
Residents may soon hear a new sound over the Miles River.
  Spy Editor
A Love Letter to Libraries by Kate Emery General
Upon moving to Cambridge thirty-eight years ago, I knew I would be happy living here.
  Spy Editor
Business as Usual In Annapolis by David Reel
When the 2026 regular session of the Maryland General assembly ended in April, there was no consensus between the House leadership, Senate leadership…
  Spy Editor
It's a 'Perfect Arrangement' for Pride Month: A Chat with Director Joe Fox and Groove|Factory co-founder Cece Davis
As part of Pride Month, Groove|Factory brings Perfect Arrangement to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown from June 5–7.
  Spy Editor
The Kennedy Center is Liberated! By J. E. Dean
Donald J.
  Spy Editor
A New Gallery in St. Michaels
A wonderful gallery that is just getting started!
  Craig Fuller

May 2026

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